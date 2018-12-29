Home Cities Kochi

Motor Vehicle Department to start prosecution steps against defaulters in Kochi

According to MVD officers, around 8,000 violations were detected by 200 cameras installed on the NH stretch daily. Every month, an average of 8.5 lakh vehicles are being registered in the state.

KOCHI: Have you ever received a memo from the Motor Vehicle Department for rash and negligent driving? Are you still not bothered about paying the penalty being slapped by the department? If yes, then it is time to worry a lot as the MVD is planning to initiate prosecution steps against penalty defaulters.

A recent meeting convened by Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar has issued a direction to the Regional Transport Officers to initiate prosecution steps against motorists who have violated MVD rule for more than five times. 

“As per the decision, the prosecution action will be initiated against motorists who have violated road rules for more than five times,” Padmakumar told Express. “Before initiating a prosecution step, a show-cause notice will also be issued. Revenue recovery is the only option available with the department to clear such a whopping amount lying as ‘uncollected’ money.

By January first week we will start our drive,” he said. The department’s move to initiate such a drive started after the number of motorists turning a blind eye to the memo increased a lot. As per statistics over the past five years available with the department, over 7,54,056 motorists have ignored the fine issued against memos by the MVD. With the lukewarm approach taken by motorists, the state exchequer’s loss has touched R30.94 crore as per the data sourced from the department. 

According to the data, though the MVD issued monetary penalty worth R14.68 crore in Jan-Dec 2015, it received only R8.09 crore. Over 1.3 lakh offenders have not paid the fine during this period. 

Compared to 2016, the figures show the number of persons evading the payment is also increasing. As per the data, the department issued memos worth R15.97 crore in the 2016 calendar year, but it could collect only R7.26 crore during the year. The number of motorists who evaded penalty in the year was 2.17 lakh. Whereas during 2017, the number of motorists who evaded penalty rose to 2.2 lakh, resulting in a loss of R8.9 crore in the year alone.

“Revenue recovery proceedings will be initiated against the RC owner. The department’s decision is to collect the whole amount within a year. We are sure the number of violation will come down with the department’s strict move,” said the Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the department also converted the software at the enforcement officer to print the name of frequent defaulters. “Earlier, we had an issue with the software to sort the list of frequent defaulters. But with the help of Keltron we resolved it,” said Joint RTO Rajeev Puthalath. 

According to MVD officers, around 8,000 violations were detected by 200 cameras installed on the NH stretch daily. Every month, an average of 8.5 lakh vehicles are being registered in the state. “The shortage of staff is a major issue the department has to resolve now,” an officer with the Ernakulam RTO told Express.

