Home Cities Kochi

The dump yard called Aluva Market

Dry blood stains, leftover slaughter waste, stinking fish, rotten vegetables and dirty surroundings.

Published: 29th December 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Waste being strewn around Aluva Market  A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Dry blood stains, leftover slaughter waste, stinking fish, rotten vegetables and dirty surroundings. Aluva Market, situated at the heart of the town, is worse than a dump yard. If this unhygienic state isn't enough, once the market disperses for the day, the waste is bundled up and thrown into Periyar, thereby polluting the waterbody. 

It was in 2013 that the old market building was demolished. The then municipal council had decided to construct a 40,000-sq ft building spread over two floors which can house around 200 vendors. But, despite the grave situation, the facilities are yet to come up. 

"We have been approaching the municipal authorities for some time in this regard. Life has become miserable here. Those who live in nearby apartments suffering due to the unhygienic environment prevalent here. Other than blame game, nothing much happens," says Janaki, a resident. 

Despite laying the foundation stone in 2015, the project remains in limbo due to funding issues. Around 100 traders who moved out of the old building continue to squeeze in makeshift shacks. Few of them have managed to occupy space in the fish market.

"The municipality is dumping waste inside the market. The unavailability of a yard makes the situation worse. Amidst the untidy surroundings, customers occupy whatever space available.  The overall atmosphere is quite stifling," said Rajesh, a vendor. 

The earlier attempts to get a loan from Federal Bank didn't get materialise over issues with regard to pledging the municipal Park as collateral security. Now, the present council has approached the Kerala Urban & Rural Development Finance Corporation (KURDFC) for funds. 

"We have been trying to kickstart the work for a while. The council has approved the plan to approach KURDFC. We have requested for Rs 5 crore as loan for the Rs 10-crore project.  Though we have settled the court cases, we aren't sure about when to commence the work," said C Omana, chairperson, Finance Standing Committee, Aluva Municipality. 

The Opposition blames the inefficiency of the ruling front for the three-year delay.  "When the legal issues were amicably resolved, the council sat on the project without making any effort for getting the fund. The State Government has asked them to approach KURDFC to resolve the issue. But, the authorities are still confused as to whether or not to pledge the Municipal Park. As the agency is a government body, the dues will be levied from the future government allocations. This has also made them think twice," said Rajeev Sacharia, Opposition leader, Aluva Municipality.

Abattoir remains non-starter 

The Suchitwa Mission's abattoir project is yet to start. The previous government had allocated 1.52 crore for the project. "They haven't completed the construction of the abattoir on time. The necessary machinery hasn't arrived yet. Due to delay,  the state government had changed the agency a few months back. The lack of initiative from the council has added to the issues," added Rajeev.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aluva Market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp