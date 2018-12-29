Home Cities Kochi

Two days of fun for students

Thanalkoottam, a two-day camp organised by Piravom Block Resource Centre, provided students an opportunity to open their mind, play, learn and showcase their talents.

Published: 29th December 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thanalkoottam, a two-day camp organised by Piravom Block Resource Centre, provided students an opportunity to open their mind, play, learn and showcase their talents.

As many as 50 students studying in various educational institutions in Piravom sub district participated in the camp held at Onakkoor Govt UP School, which offered them a rare opportunity to expand their views and have empathy towards others while enjoying the fun.

The participation of differently-abled students helped the camp mates to understands their needs and share their feelings. As many as 33 differently-abled students attended the camp along with their parents. 

