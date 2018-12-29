Youth held for murder attempt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Rural police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old on charges of assault and attempt to murder. Arun alias Kuruvi, of Kadappara near Malayattoor, was the arrested.

According to the police, there was a dispute between the accused and the victim, a native of Malayattoor, which led to a violent clash.

The accused used an iron rod to attack the victim, the police said. The accused was later produced before a court and remanded.