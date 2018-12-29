Youth held for murder attempt
Published: 29th December 2018 01:54 AM | Last Updated: 29th December 2018 03:22 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: The Rural police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old on charges of assault and attempt to murder. Arun alias Kuruvi, of Kadappara near Malayattoor, was the arrested.
According to the police, there was a dispute between the accused and the victim, a native of Malayattoor, which led to a violent clash.
The accused used an iron rod to attack the victim, the police said. The accused was later produced before a court and remanded.