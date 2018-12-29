Home Cities Kochi

Yuva Morcha leaders attempt suicide

They also marched towards the CUSAT campus in protest, but were stopped outside the entrance which led to the dramatic events that transpired outside the campus on Friday.

Published: 29th December 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The alleged unlawful appointment of a sweeper at CUSAT has triggered mass protests with Yuva Morcha Kalamassery unit leaders C S Sarish and Nithin Pallath attempting suicide by dousing with kerosene and trying to set fire to themselves. The police intervened and stopped them in time.

The Yuva Morcha alleged the unholy nexus between the CUSAT Syndicate and the CPM is the reason for the new appointment to the sweeper post which allegedly did not follow rules. 

