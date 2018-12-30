3 lakh women from Ernakulam to be part of Women’s Wall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Women’s Wall, scheduled to be formed on January 1, will see the participation of three lakh women from the district. Another 30,000 women from Idukki district will also be part of the wall which passes through Ernakulam, said CPM district secretary C N Mohanan.

The wall will be formed in Ernakulam over a total distance of 49 km between Pongam and Aroor. The participants from Idukki will be part of the 10-km stretch between Angamaly and Desham Junction near Aluva.

The women will arrive at the highway at 3 pm. The trails will be held at 3.30 pm. The wall will be formed at 4 pm followed by the pledge. Public meeting in connection with the wall will be held at Edappally, Kalamassery, Aluva, Companypady, Paravur, Athani, Angamaly, Chakkaraparambu, Kundannoor and Madavana.