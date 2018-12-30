Home Cities Kochi

After Chekutty, Ammoommathiri to help revive Chendamangalam

After Chekutty doll, Ammoommathiri (grandmother’s wick) which can be used for lighting lamps has been launched to revive handlooms at Chendamangalam.

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan offering prayers at Thiruvairanikulam temple in Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After Chekutty doll, Ammoommathiri (grandmother’s wick) which can be used for lighting lamps has been launched to revive handlooms at Chendamangalam. Wicks are made of handloom textiles and threads which were damaged during the flood. 

The novel concept is the brainchild of the same designers, Lakshmi Menon and Gopinath Parayil, who brought out Chekkutty doll, which helped in reviving damaged looms in Chendamangalam. 

Lamps at Paliyam Shiva temple were light up using the wick on Saturday. The fund raised from the sale of wicks will be directly used for reviving handloom units in Chendamangalam. 

Chekutty dolls were also made of textiles made by handloom weavers that were damaged in the flood. Till November  `14.14 lakh was raised from the sale of Chekutty doll. The fund was used for repairing of looms and rehabilitation of weavers with Karimpadam Handloom Weavers Society. Chendamangalam Panchayat President T G Anoop was  present along with Lakshmi Menon and Gopinath Parayil for the lamp lighting event using Ammoommathiri.

