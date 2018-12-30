Booking of stalls begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting the stage for the second edition of Krithi International Book Fair, the organisers have started the booking for stalls at the book fest scheduled to be held from February 8-17, 2019, at Kochi Marine Drive. Krithi general convenor S Ramesan said in a release the fair will have fully air-conditioned German-made pavilion with world-class facilities.

Application form for booking and brochure can be downloaded from www.krithibookfest.com. The organisers have offered a 20 per cent discount for publishers who book the stalls before January 5. The discount will be applicable for those who book four or more stalls together. Krithi has also announced special rates for small-scale publishers. Stalls will be divided into various categories like academic, general/English, children’s books, Malayalam and other Indian languages. There will be two separate stages for book releases, book pitching, book reading, CEO Speak and book introductions.

Krithi Knowledge Festival, Food Festival and Arts Festival will also be organised as part of the fair.

Books worth `1 crore will be distributed under the ‘A Book for Every Child’ scheme. Krithi 2019 has been declared as the official purchase point for various government and non-government education institutions. This alone is expected to bring a revenue of `3 crore. A special scheme to help the flood-affected libraries has also been announced to ensure increase in sales. For more details, the publishers can contact: 90740 42517, 94465 49598, 93497 80487.