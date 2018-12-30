Home Cities Kochi

Booking of stalls begins

Krithi general convenor S Ramesan said in a release the fair will have fully air-conditioned German-made pavilion with world-class facilities. 

Published: 30th December 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting the stage for the second edition of Krithi International Book Fair, the organisers have started the booking for stalls at the book fest scheduled to be held from February 8-17, 2019, at Kochi Marine Drive. Krithi general convenor S Ramesan said in a release the fair will have fully air-conditioned German-made pavilion with world-class facilities. 

Application form for booking and brochure can be downloaded from www.krithibookfest.com. The organisers have offered a 20 per cent discount for publishers who book the stalls before January 5. The discount will be applicable for those who book four or more stalls together. Krithi has also announced special rates for small-scale publishers. Stalls will be divided into various categories like academic, general/English, children’s books, Malayalam and other Indian languages. There will be two separate stages for book releases, book pitching, book reading, CEO Speak and book introductions.

Krithi Knowledge Festival, Food Festival and Arts Festival will also be organised as part of the fair. 
Books worth `1 crore will be distributed under the ‘A Book for Every Child’ scheme. Krithi 2019 has been declared as the official purchase point for various government and non-government education institutions. This alone is expected to bring a revenue of `3 crore. A special scheme to help the flood-affected libraries has also been announced to ensure increase in sales. For more details, the publishers can contact: 90740 42517, 94465 49598, 93497 80487.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp