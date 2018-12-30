Kochi's lethargic Motor Vehicle Department scraps driving simulator project

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochiites’ long-standing wish to get a driving simulator experience before getting a licence will continue to remain a dream. Blame it on the lethargic attitude of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), which sat on the project for two years, after coughing up a whopping Rs 60 lakh for the project: Rs 40 lakh for the driving simulator and Rs 20 lakh for the construction of the building at Kakkanad civil station for installing the machine.

Now, it has been decided to shift the simulator to its Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Edappal, where the department plans to provide an international standard of driving.

It seems the move to scrap the project came after the department failed to utilise it for the benefit of the public.

“At present, we have three driving simulators. If one simulator could be launched, it would automatically bring a qualitative difference among driving aspirants. Even the department has to deploy a MVD officer for taking care of the machine. We are planning to provide international standard of training to the driving school staff and this will automatically improve the quality of drivers. The three simulators we procured will be used at the IDTR,” said a top officer with the department.

The driving simulator set up at the Civil Station is aimed at helping the licence-seekers to enjoy a virtual driving experience without having to worry about negotiating the maddening and hostile city roads. As the original body of the vehicle is used here, the learner will get a real-time experience of driving.

Set up in a hall of 800-sq ft area and 15 ft height, it is equipped with a digital screen, air-conditioned atmosphere and a meeting hall. Besides Kochi, the MVD has already set up two simulators in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Both, likewise, remain nonfunctional!

“If the department has no action plan to run the project, who allowed them to spend such a huge amount? A massive corruption is involved in this as the project never benefited the public so far. Even after two years, the project still remains as a non-starter, “ said a Motor Vehicle officer on condition of anonymity.

Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar confirmed the scrapping of the project.

“I have to find out what went wrong in the project. We will soon launch an audit for the same purpose. In order to benefit the public we have decided to move the project to IDTR,” he said.