Number-crunching to the fore

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The first seven months of 2018 saw 105 Malayalam films getting released, giving an indication that the total number of films will touch a new record of recent times by the year-end. However, the devastating floods that hit the state in August had its impact on tinseltown too, slowing down the pace. This resulted in the shifting of Onam releases and rescheduling of hyped movies, thereby bringing down the figures to 53 releases in the past five months. Thus, at the year-end roundup, the figures are 158 Malayalam releases (excluding dubbed movies).

According to the Kerala Film Producers Association, out of the total releases, nearly 20 movies became profitable ventures while nearly 100 movies suffered financial loss. “Nowadays exaggerated collection figures are used by many filmmakers to market their ‘product’. However, in our assessment, the industry might have suffered a financial loss to the tune of more than Rs 350 crore, which is really a huge figure considering our market size. The inflated figures can be used for marketing, but will not fill the pockets of the producers,” said Kerala Film Producers Association president G Sureshkumar.

“The hit movies altogether earned approximately Rs 150 to Rs 160 crore. Only 40 movies were able to land satellite right,” says Rejaputhra Renjith, producer.

According to Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) secretary M C Bobby, the number of releasing screens in Kerala has seen an increase in 2018, taking the tally to 640. “The movies are released in 134 places in Kerala (releasing centres) which span across six corporations, municipalities and various panchayats. We have now taken a decision that new releasing centres will be allotted only after considering its proximity to existing centres. There should be at least a 15-km gap between two releasing centres,” added Bobby.

Producers and exhibitors said Mollywood as a market has grown in 2018. The biggies or much-hyped Malayalam movies have already proven that it can be released worldwide. They also said hyped movies can even easily do a pre-release business to the tune of Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore (including satellite rights).

Hit chart

■ Aadhi

■ Queen

■ Captain

■ Sudani from Nigeria

■ Kuttanadan Marpapa

■ Panchavarnathatha

■ Aravindante Athithikal

■ Abrahaminte Santhathikal

■ Koode

■ Oru Pazhaya Bomb kadha

■ Theevandi

■ Padayottam

■ Varathan

■ Kayamkulam Kochunni

■ Joseph

■ Oru Kuprasidha Payyan

■ Odiyan*

■ Njan Prakashan*

