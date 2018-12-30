Home Cities Kochi

Paint, tell stories and unleash creativity at Biennale

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enthusiasts can not only see an eye-opening display of art from across the globe, but can also the study, research and create art at the Kochi Muziris Biennale. Come 2019, the organisers of the 108-day festival are hosting a series of workshops to educate budding painters and sculptors, and make art accessible to the public.

“The techniques include murals, watercolours, calligraphy, story-writing, storytelling, sculpture, puppetry, illustration, installation and even performances, besides a set of art forms that are associated with the culture of a region or people,” said Blaise Joseph, programme coordinator of the Art By Children (ABC) programme which has its ‘art room’ in Cabral Yard.  

The key objective is to make art inclusive and an interactive, educational tool. “We let children and adults create a non-judgmental space where they can participate without inhibition,” he said. 

The precursor is the tribal Gond art workshop from Madhya Pradesh, with a focus on storytelling. Led by Subhash Singh and Durgabai Vyam, who have their joint work displayed at the Biennale’s main Aspinwall House venue, the three-day training will begin on January 3. 

The ABC aims to bring an updated art culture among children. “We are looking at establishing permanent art rooms in schools, that will let students explore their creativity and give an outlet to expressions,” said Blaise. 

