Shooting incident: Underworld don Ravi Poojari allegedly calls TV channel again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the City police are groping in the dark on tracing the two miscreants who fired at the beauty parlour owned by actress Leena Maria Paul in Kochi, a vernacular news channel once again aired the audio clip of the phone call received from the person claiming to be Mumbai underworld don Ravi Poojari. A man claiming to be the gangster had earlier called the news channel on December 19 claiming he was involved in the incident.

“This is Ravi Poojari. I am calling from Australia. It was done by me. My boys did that,” the person told the channel. In the audio clip which the TV channel aired, the person can be heard saying the police can do their work and he would do his. “Whatever the money I get from her, I am going to give that to the people who ‘put’ the money,” he told the channel.

The name of the Mumbai underworld don was involved in the shooting incident that occurred on December 15, when two miscreants fired a country-made pistol at the beauty parlour and dropped a paper with ‘Ravi Poojari’ written on it before leaving the spot. The City police had conducted investigations in Mangaluru and Bengaluru in connection with the incident. The investigators also reached the conclusion Ravi Poojari was behind the incident, despite being able to acquire any scientific evidence proving the same.

According to the police officers, the actor had earlier received threats and a demand to pay up around `25 crore from Ravi Poojari. Meanwhile, police officers said they were verifying the previous call made to the TV news channel and will look into the latest call.