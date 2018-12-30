Home Cities Kochi

Shooting incident: Underworld don Ravi Poojari allegedly calls TV channel again

A man claiming to be the gangster had earlier called the news channel on December 19 claiming he was involved in the incident.

Published: 30th December 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

'Madras Cafe' fame actress Leena Maria Paul (Photo | Facebook)

'Madras Cafe' fame actress Leena Maria Paul (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the City police are groping in the dark on tracing the two miscreants who fired at the beauty parlour owned by actress Leena Maria Paul in Kochi, a vernacular news channel once again aired the audio clip of the phone call received from the person claiming to be Mumbai underworld don Ravi Poojari. A man claiming to be the gangster had earlier called the news channel on December 19 claiming he was involved in the incident.

“This is Ravi Poojari. I am calling from Australia. It was done by me. My boys did that,” the person told the channel. In the audio clip which the TV channel aired, the person can be heard saying the police can do their work and he would do his. “Whatever the money I get from her, I am going to give that to the people who ‘put’ the money,” he told the channel.

The name of the Mumbai underworld don was involved in the shooting incident that occurred on December 15, when two miscreants fired a country-made pistol at the beauty parlour and dropped a paper with ‘Ravi Poojari’ written on it before leaving the spot.  The City police had conducted investigations in Mangaluru and Bengaluru in connection with the incident. The investigators also reached the conclusion Ravi Poojari was behind the incident, despite being able to acquire any scientific evidence proving the same.

According to the police officers, the actor had earlier received threats and a demand to pay up around `25 crore from Ravi Poojari. Meanwhile, police officers said they were verifying the previous call made to the TV news channel and will look into the latest call.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leena Maria Paul shooing at parlour Kerala Ravi Poojari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp