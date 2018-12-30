WCC: A collective fight against misogyny and patriarchy

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For an industry that thrived on fans who relished male aggression, a year-old organisation Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) came in as a game-changer. WCC and its footsoldiers shook the industry equations, garnering much attention in 2018 with the collective taking its protest out in the open.

It, clearly, wasn’t easy. They were targetted, trolled and mercilessly attacked online. But the organisation steadfastly continued with its fight against misogyny and patriarchy prevalent here. The first blow came when WCC lashed out at A.M.M.A. president Mohanlal for reinstating Dileep to A.M.M.A. Not anymore in a mood to take things lying down, the collective members Rima Kallingal, Geethu Mohandas, Remya Nambeesan and the assaulted actor resigned from A.M.M.A. President Mohanlal was forced to come up with an explanation, which only aggravated the issue.

WCC member and editor Beena Paul thinks WCC’s biggest achievement is that it could initiate discourses on gender issues across Kerala. “Change is still far away, but we could draw attention to the issue. In fact, people began to talk about gender issues not just within the industry but across Kerala. If we could usher in such a change, then success isn’t far away,” says Beena Paul. She clears the air about WCC’s agenda.

“People think we are in some kind of war. Let me make it clear, it isn’t a war. It is about collaboration. Success happens when we collaborate,” adds Beena Paul.

The main takeaway of this open confrontation is the evolution of the tag ‘Feminichi’. Coined as a cuss word or as an abusive term by a group of irate fans, the word Feminichi soon became associated with anyone who fought for women’s rights. “There is nothing wrong in claiming our agenda. This is what we believe in,” Beena Paul says.

Their activities over the last year proved the organisation would only gain strength in the coming days. If it is any indication, a year-old WCC, with a handful of women, taking on a 23-year old A.M.M.A, led by superstars, confirms gender issues are going to dominate the industry in the coming years as well.