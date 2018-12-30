Who wants to see an ‘award’ film? 

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Arthouse films have always been treated with a degree of aversion in our country, especially in Kerala, since time immemorial. But there was a time when award-winning films were taken a little more seriously than they are now.

In 2018, only one of the ‘award’ films managed to make a significant, though not entirely satisfactory, impact at the box office: Ee. Ma. Yau. After a good run in the festival circuit and collecting a couple of awards, the film opened strongly on the first day. This was attributed no doubt to director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s name coupled with the unanimously positive reviews.

But all this acclaim didn’t seem to do much, given the noticeable drop in viewership in the following weeks. Though the film managed to remain in theatres for a while irrespective of the audience turnout, at the end of the day, people simply didn’t want to watch a film about death despite the humourous treatment of the subject.

Jayaraj’s Bhayanakam, on the other hand, had no such luck. The national award-winning film was taken off theatres after only a week. “In other countries, the ‘award winner’ tag is a great marketing hook, and tickets of such films are sold out in advance. But in India, people stay away when they see that. The same goes for the distributors too. We have to literally beg everyone to get our films screened,” says Jayaraj, who has seven National Awards and five State Awards to his credit.

Though the Kerala State Film Development Corporation was formed in 1975 to promote films, including experimental films, it hasn’t been of much help either, adds Jayaraj. “It’s the mainstream films that pay their salary and, naturally, award films are given the cold shoulder. When you finally do get a screening, it’s for a week at the most, and that too after continuous pleading.

The same goes for TV channels. Everything is against us,” he says. What do theatre owners think about this? Vinod A R, one of the proprietors of Crown Theatre in Kozhikode, says, “People don’t appreciate these films. They like to talk about it but they won’t spend money on a ticket and would rather download it. Also, we need to ask how many filmmakers are studying audience behaviour. They think their name or star presence alone can bring people to theatres. This applies to both arthouse and commercial films.”