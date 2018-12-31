2018 in retrospective

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a tumultuous year for Kochi and one that may remain in the Malayalee conscience for long. Though 2018, young with expectations and hope for development, began on a slow and steady note with projects like the Kochi Water metro and Smart City receiving a boost, tragedy struck by the middle of the year, after a school van carrying pre-school children of a playschool fell into a temple pond at Ayani in Maradu.

This was to be the first among the many disasters Ernakulam would witness in the coming months.

Hardly a month later, Kerala woke up to another rude shock, the death of SFI member and Maharaja's College student Abhimanyu, which sparked state-wide protest and unravelled a story of political vendetta.

Migrant labourers were brought under the scanner after 22-year-old Nimisha, a native of Malayidamthuruthu, was hacked to death in Perumbavoor.

And even as Kochi prayed for brighter days, bad times came visiting again after Independence Day, when heavy rains led to flooding, rendering many homeless and looking for shelter in relief camps. Homes in Aluva, Paravoor, Varapuzha went underwater spiralling peoples lives out of control.

If that was not enough, the factional feud began rearing its ugly head in municipalities in and around Ernakulam. The nuns' protest demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal gained prominence at Vanchi Square in High Court.

Another nail in the coffin was the death of Ebin Paul an IT professional, a native of Kochi in October, who was killed in a road accident along the pot-hole ridden Kakkanad-Palarivattom route. Yet, despite the tragedies, Kochi did have its share of positive moments.

The Cochin International Terminal attained the one crore passenger benchmark this year while authorities also opened its renovated domestic terminal on a budget of Rs 240 crore. The water metro received a boost while eight small bridges connecting tiny islands under the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) at an estimated cost of Rs 38.40 crore were thrown open to the public.

The much-anticipated City Gas Pipeline project gathered steam. Adding to Kochi's bag of happiness was the ‘conditional permission’ granted by the city council to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) for digging up roads to laying optical fibre cable(OFC) and drawing overhead lines for their ambitious project.

The Kochi Muziris Biennale also took off on December 12.

Student politics play spoil sport

The murder of 20-year-old Abhimanyu, a BSc Chemistry student of Maharaja's College, cast a pall of gloom on nearly all college campuses It brought to light the intrusion of fanatics into educational institutions. Debates raged over the validity of campus politics. This was also the year which saw two women vice chancellors stepping down from their offices after a successful and fruitful stint. J Letha of Cusat and Rose Varghese of NUALS, proved to tough nuts when it came to making their institutions premier ones.

The rains, bandhs and hartals wreaked havoc on the academic calendar in 2018. The playschool van accident at Maradu led to the death of three including two children. Guidelines to be followed by the schools with regard to school buses and vans were drawn. However, it was not all that bad for the education sector. The year saw a spike in the number of admissions in government schools. Around 1.85 lakh students had sought admissions in government schools all over the state and the numbers were significant enough in the district too.

Kochi metro gets a push

The Kochi Metro, which is now an integral part of City's transport sector, focused on brand building activities mainly in 2018 along with launching some key steps in connection with Water Metro, the formation of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) and second phase expansion of the Metro to Kakkanad. It also actively associated the flood relief activities. The KMRL conducted free services thereby helping the rescue workers to reach Aluva and supply relief materials. The agency also The reconstruction of Champakkara bridge was also launched along with the preparatory work at Petta- SN Jn stretch

Sorrow of motorists

City roads turned death traps this year. Ebin Paul's death along the pot-hole ridden Palarivattom-Kakkanad route shocked the collective conscience of the city. Officials, who were till then in a state of apathy, woke up from their slumber. The inaction of the authorities catapulted protests. It was the private bus owners, backed by organisations like the Kerala Private Bus Operators Association, who first threatened to suspend services in the route.

Fall of the football hype

A host of events kept Kochi busy in the year that passed by even though Kerala Blasters, the city's most high-profile team, endured a torrid time. Blasters suffered their worst run in ISL history, with popular coach David James facing the axe last week. It followed the fans' boycott of the last three matches. But the football fans were treated to some quality action earlier in the year when Spanish premier league club Girona and Australian Melbourne City played friendlies with Kerala Blasters.

Year of factional feuds

The Congress party has become synonymous with factional feuds. Local bodies such as Thrikkakara, Kochi Corporation, Kalamassery Municipality and Maradu Municipality witnessed a year of ugly politics too. In Kalamassery municipality, Jessy Peter had to step down after KPCC helped the Congress I faction oust her from the post and appoint Rukiya Jamal, wife of former chairperson Jamal Manakadan, as the new chair. At Thrikkakara municipality, the LDF once again came to the front with the Congress rebel Sheela Charu shifting to the LDF and becoming elected as chairperson. However, the factional feud in the Congress party at Corporation reached nowhere, though a section of Congress workers pushed for Shiny Mathew as the Mayor candidate.

Floods

Aluva, Kalamassery, Paravoor, Angamaly were the constituencies which bore the major brunt of the floods in Ernakulam. Lakhs of people were shifted to relief camps. The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at Nedumbassery, was shut down due to flooding for several days. Approximately 2 lakh people were displaced in Paravoor alone, as 60,000 homes were inundated in the aftermath of the floods, said Paravoor MLA V D Satheeshan. The livelihood of agricultural and dairy farmers weavers, fishermen went for a toss. The Chekutty doll from Chendamangalam rose as the symbol of resilience.

Upbeat health sector

At least 300 cases of leptospirosis resulting in two deaths broke out in the district post-floods. H1N1 cases also reared its ugly head. The silver lining, however, was the introduction of the Ernakulam District Comprehensive Cancer Control Programme aimed at the early detection of cancer. On the infrastructure front, new blocks are under construction at the General Hospital, Ernakulam Medical College and Cochin Cancer Research Centre. The year also marked the fifth anniversary of the government takeover of Ernakulam Medical College. "Despite the floods, the quality and availability of health care remained stable. This year, we also received a major boost in the implementation of Ardram project," said Dr N K Kuttappan, DMO, Ernakulam.