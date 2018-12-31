A community kitchen that’s grabbing eyeballs at Biennale

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 11-year-old Australian boy making chapattis and a policewoman making boiled tapioca and fish curry. This isn’t Masterchef. Rather, this is happening at the community kitchen set up in Aspinwall House for the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

The community kitchen, an artwork titled ‘Sahodarar’ conceptualised and set up by Kollam-born artist Vipin Dhanurdharan, is grabbing visitors’ attention at the Biennale. Many people were seen cooking at the community kitchen and serving the prepared items to whoever was present in the vicinity .

Inspired by the historic community feast ‘mishrabhojanam’ which was held at Cherai in 1917, Vipin has ensured the kitchen at the sea-facing Aspinwall has enough ingredients for any casual Biennale visitor to light up the stove and prepare any dish or beverage they find feasible and interesting.

“On Sunday, a policewoman prepared boiled tapioca and fish curry. She chose to try her culinary skills here. This was soon after an 11-year-old Australian boy made chapattis for all,” said Sarath K, a B-Tech student and a volunteer at the Biennale. “The idea stemmed from the feeling of equality and brotherhood,” said Vipin, referring to ‘mishrabhojanam’ organised by social reformer Sahodaran Ayyappan which included members of all castes to counter untouchability which was at its peak among Hindus of the region.

“In fact, community feasting had been a part of our culture. People in villages practised it,” said Vipin whose installation is a circular cement bench for people to sit across and converse while partaking food.

“This is extremely eco-friendly,” said Lakshadweep-born artist N K P Muthukoya, a septuagenarian who came to the Biennale from Delhi where he lives. “The verdant looks of the Aspinwall have a special charm.”