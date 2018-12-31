Home Cities Kochi

A community kitchen that’s grabbing eyeballs at Biennale

A 11-year-old Australian boy making chapattis and a policewoman making boiled tapioca and fish curry.

Published: 31st December 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 11-year-old Australian boy making chapattis and a policewoman making boiled tapioca and fish curry. This isn’t Masterchef. Rather, this is happening at the community kitchen set up in Aspinwall House for the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

The community kitchen, an artwork titled ‘Sahodarar’ conceptualised and set up by Kollam-born artist Vipin Dhanurdharan, is grabbing visitors’ attention at the Biennale. Many people were seen cooking at the community kitchen and serving the prepared items to whoever was present in the vicinity .

Inspired by the historic community feast ‘mishrabhojanam’ which was held at Cherai in 1917, Vipin has ensured the kitchen at the sea-facing Aspinwall has enough ingredients for any casual Biennale visitor to light up the stove and prepare any dish or beverage they find feasible and interesting.

“On Sunday, a policewoman prepared boiled tapioca and fish curry. She chose to try her culinary skills here. This was soon after an 11-year-old Australian boy made chapattis for all,” said Sarath K, a B-Tech student and a volunteer at the Biennale. “The idea stemmed from the feeling of equality and brotherhood,” said Vipin, referring to ‘mishrabhojanam’ organised by social reformer Sahodaran Ayyappan which included members of all castes to counter untouchability which was at its peak among Hindus of the region.

“In fact, community feasting had been a part of our culture. People in villages practised it,” said Vipin whose installation is a circular cement bench for people to sit across and converse while partaking food.
“This is extremely eco-friendly,” said Lakshadweep-born artist N K P Muthukoya, a septuagenarian who came to the Biennale from Delhi where he lives. “The verdant looks of the Aspinwall have a special charm.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp