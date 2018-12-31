Home Cities Kochi

It is all about telling stories

Platforms such as Stories Worth Sharing (SWS) enabling millennials to meet up and share their personal stories and thoughts about life around them.

Published: 31st December 2018 01:32 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We have reached a juncture of time where smart technology has literally stopped us from meeting people in-person or initiating random conversations with perfect strangers. These anarchist situations have given ground to platforms such as Stories Worth Sharing (SWS) enabling millennials to meet up and share their personal stories and thoughts about life around them. While SWC is hosting a slew of meetups in nine districts in this week, a unique story walk will be organised in Fort Kochi on January 5. 

For the Story Walk, participants will communicate with strangers to listen, learn and share stories. According to organisers, the participants will be given an induction on how to collect and listen to stories from strangers. Following this, the participants will go around Fort Kochi making conversations with people around them. These stories will be shared with the group. 

“The entire process is about learning the art of conveying the stories one hear or experience,” said an organiser. 

The organisers said this is a unique concept in learning the ropes of storytelling. “Initiating conversations and listening to the stories by a perfect stranger is the added bonus,” they said.
The Story Walk will meet at Sutra Restaurant in Fort Kochi on Saturday at 11 am.

