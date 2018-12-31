Home Cities Kochi

Key to joy from miseries

'We are with you,' the key handing over ceremony of the reconstructed houses by NSS unit of Sacred Heart College, Thevara to the flood-affected victims resonates a similar story.  

Published: 31st December 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Some efforts are coming with a continuing nature. Despite all the difficulties it confronts, the endeavour stays afloat to provide long-lasting results. 'We are with you,' the key handing over ceremony of the reconstructed houses by NSS unit of Sacred Heart College, Thevara to the flood-affected victims resonates a similar story.  

The student volunteers have engaged in the reconstruction activities of fourteen flood-affected houses at Purayar, Chengamanadu Panchayat, Aluva. It has undertaken the ambitious project, which involves a huge amount of resources with the support of various socially oriented organizations to provide solace to the affected families. 

The handing over of the keys of reconstructed houses is scheduled on December 31, at 7.30 pm at Durbar Hall Ground, Kochi. 

The students, entire families from the area and the flood-affected families from other parts of the district will be attending the function. Social activist Swami Agnivesh will be the Chief Guest. 

The evening will start with a musical programme at 6 pm followed by a Northeastern Cultural Festival which includes art forms from Assam, Manipur and Tripura. The New Year will be greeted with a grand Padayani.

The cultural fest is arranged in such a way that everyone can kickstart 2019 with new hope and vigour. Interestingly, members from the flood-affected families will also perform during the event. 
Numerous cultural institutions, Government organizations and corporates are joining hands to support this unparallel initiative, which is planned, coordinated and executed by the NSS volunteers of SH College.

District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPC), Public Relations Department, Bharat Bhavan, South Zone Cultural Center, Kerala Folklore Academy, Cochin Shipyard Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)  are the partners of the programme.

