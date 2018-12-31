Security beefed up in Kochi for New Year’s eve celebrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have beefed up security across the district in view of the New Year’s eve celebrations on Monday. City police commissioner M P Dinesh said the police have launched precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident and traffic congestion on the day. Strict vehicle inspections will be held across the city since morning. Those found drink-driving may face strict action, including having their licence cancelled, said officers.

Around 2,500 policemen have been deployed for motorcycle patrolling, mobile patrolling, picket duty and mufti duties under the CIs and ACPs concerned at stations within Kochi City Police’s jurisdiction.Police personnel will be present in mufti at parks, beaches, shopping malls, theatres, railway stations, bus stands and food courts for crowd safety.

“The police patrols will initiate action against those obstructing traffic and creating nuisance under the influence of alcohol at busy public areas. Special teams have been deployed for averting atrocities against women and for keeping a tab on history-sheeters to prevent instances of chain snatching and sale of narcotics,” said the cops.

“Officers have been directed to take anti-social elements into preventive custody under relevant sections of the CrPC, if required,” they said.In Fort Kochi, where Cochin Carnival celebrations will be held on New Year’s eve, special squads have been appointed to ensure the safety of tourists and residents.

Those creating public nuisance by speeding and rash driving as well as unnecessary honking in the guise of celebrations, will face strict action as will those using microphones without prior permission of the cops. Use of fireworks in public areas and busy spots won’t be permitted.

To ensure the security of people attending special prayers on Monday night, Pink Patrol and special teams will be posted near churches. Police officers have urged the public to visit places of worship in groups.Vehicles coming for celebrations to West Kochi won’t be allowed entry from BOT Junction from 6 pm on Monday. Vehicles owners should park the vehicles at their own risk without creating traffic congestion.

DJ parties under scanner

Considering reports of rave parties on New Year’s eve, venues of DJ parties and other celebrations in the city will be under police surveillance. Officers have directed the organisers conducting DJ parties in public places and hotels to ensure liquor is supplied as per the Abkari Act. Those arriving at the venues with narcotics will be denied entry. The cops have asked everyone to report such instances immediately. Special Operation Group, Shadow Police and personnel in mufti have been deployed to prevent drug abuse.

Ernakulam Rural

Ernakulam Rural SP Rahul R Nair said elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of New Year celebrations in Ernakulam Rural areas.Around 1,500 policemen have been deployed on special duty.

The cops will conduct search operations jointly with Excise, Railway Police and CISF personnel at CIAL, as well as Aluva and Angamaly railway stations. Surveillance cameras have been installed at beaches and parks to monitor crowds.The police can be contacted on 0484-2621100 and on 100 for any assistance.