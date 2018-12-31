Shaking a leg, shaping body

Megha Rajesh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: American boxer Muhammad Ali once said, “He who is not courageous enough to take a risk will accomplish nothing in life.” Arjun T K, a 25-year-old bodybuilder, thoroughly believes in these words as he proved to the world what hard work and constant efforts can bring accomplishments. The young aspirant from Athirampuzha in Kottayam was the Best Physique title winner of the 44th Ernakulam Body Building Championship (EBBC) in December.

For Arjun, his first crush is dance which he continues to date. During his dancing days, he tried his hand in modelling which introduced him to the meticulous world of bodybuilding. And that changed his life.

“After doing MCA from Mar Athanasios College For Advanced Studies, Tiruvalla, I came to Kochi for internships. In Kochi, I began continuous training in bodybuilding. My efforts bore fruit when I won the first runners-up in the 70 kg category of Mr Pathanamthitta,” says Arjun.

It was his trainer Renjith Ramesh, the former Mr Kerala, who cleared his pathway to success for the bodybuilding competition conducted by Lifeline Fitness Alinchuvadu, in association with National Amateur Body Builders Association. “Bodybuilding was not in mind until I joined Netaji Health Club, where I train now. My intention was to remain fit as I loved to model and act.

Renjith was such a support for me while I participated in EBBC because he kept on reminding me about what all we can achieve with what we got,” says Arjun. His best friend Sreekuttan Bahuleyan says Arjun is a good human being with his feet constantly tapping at every beat. “He always created a good vibe among us. Having a fan base in college, his shift interest to fitness amused all of us but we love him,” he says.

The youth is now preparing for the Mr Kerala competition which is scheduled in February. However, Arjun wishes to stay in Kochi in future. “I would like to continue both my dancing and bodybuilding together,” says Arjun.