Two youths held for threatening businessman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two youths landed in police net on charges of attempting to dupe a sum of `30 lakh after threatening a trader over an internet phone call. Mohammed Sidhique, 23, of Srambikkal Veettil, Edappally, and Nazeeb, 23, of Maliekal Veettil, Swamipadi, Elamakkara, were the arrested, according to the officers.

Police officers said the accused had procured the password and username of the internet call application used by one of their friends abroad when the latter arrived in Kochi. Then they called the textile trader in Ernakulam market from Sidhique’s phone.

However, the trader approached the police with a complaint. An investigation with the assistance of the cyber cell led to the arrest of the duo.Officers added the accused used to operate this kind of crime for an extravagant life. They were later produced before the court.