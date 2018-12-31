When they got together after 40 years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was altogether a unique get-together after 40 years. The students and teachers of the 1978 SSLC batch of Nirmala English Medium High school, Muvattupuzha, met at the school the other day.

The Ruby Jubilee celebration of the batch was attended by 50-odd former students and 10-odd teachers assembled in their old classrooms.

The Ruby Day celebration was inaugurated by principal Fr Antony Puthenkulam. Former teachers A M Jose, John Nambelil, M V Kuriakose, Chacko, Poulose and Rosamma were presented with gifts and compliments by the alumni members. Group photo emulating the ‘1978 send-off’ was also taken and distributed among the members.

The celebration culminated with a grand feast and musical programme. The alumni decided to conduct a family meet in the near future. They have also decided to raise a charity fund. The celebration was led by jubilee committee headed by S Sreekumar, O V Babu, Rajan Cherkottu, Ajit Kumar and Dileep.