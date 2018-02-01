KOCHI: A police head constable on Wednesday was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 25,000 fine for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 500 in 2010 at Eloor police station under the Kochi City Police limits. The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court sentenced KT Antony in the corruption case.

Should he fail to pay the fine, his sentence will be extended by a month. As per the case, Antony had demanded bribe for releasing a motorcycle involved in an accident. Following a complaint by an Eloor native, Vigilance officers laid a trap and caught Antony red-handed on May 5, 2010.