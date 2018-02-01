KOCHI: The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court will pronounce the order on the petition seeking registration of an FIR against church heads, including Catholic Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry in the alleged land deal row involving the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese on February 2.

On Monday the court had issued summons to two auxiliary bishops and three priests, who are named witnesses, asking them to appear before the court and record their statements on Wednesday. However, the witnesses moved an application requesting the case be posted to another day for them to appear before the court. The court rejected the petition.The petition seeking FIR was filed by Paulachan Puthupaara, president of the Catholic Association for Justice and vice-chairman of the Joint Christian Council.