KOCHI: It was around 11.30 am fumes and fire started to emanate from the third floor of the civil station setting off the building’s fire alarm. Though the officers tried to douse the blaze, the effort was in vain since the inferno had spiralled out of control. The disaster management wing sent distress messages to the Thrikkakara fire station, police station and the public health centre. Following this, the fire and rescue team and the agencies rushed to the civil station premises within minutes. Using water pump and extinguishers, the fire and rescue officers started efforts to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, the rescue team also started evacuating the people from the civil station to the assembly ground. But three of them who were stranded on the third floor were later evacuated by the rescue team using ladder and rope. Immediately, the health wing rushed them to the hospital.