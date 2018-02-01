KOCHI: A first-of-its-kind Food Stop Diner (FSD) was opened to commuters at the Ernakulam South Railway Station on Wednesday. FSD is a non-Aero division of Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services (CAFS), a project in collaboration with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The state-of-the-art facility is an 8,000 sq ft, centrally air-conditioned food court which meets all standards of food safety and hygiene, serving a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

Modarchs has designed the diner and its chief architects Paul and Tanuja have created an iconic structure which will change the train travel experience from Cochin.All items are reasonably priced keeping in mind the passenger. One can enjoy a meal for less than `100 per person . The 'I BAR' is another feature designed for people in a hurry. FSD is headed by Dominic Joseph who studied at Culinary Institute of America and worked in the US as well as CGH.

FSD is also opening a similar facility on the highway. FSD is the master concessionaire at Terminal 3 at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) operating the food court and other F&B outlets their. FSD has also been awarded the master concessionaire at Terminal 1 at CIAL which will commence operation shortly.CAFS is owned by Dominic Brothers who also run CGH Earth, the hotel group in Kerala. CAFS have their air catering facilities in Cochin, Calicut, Chennai, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Pune and work is in progress at Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Lucknow, Vizag and Bhubaneswar.