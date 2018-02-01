KOCHI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and the State Women's Commission (SWC) on Wednesday took action on the incident in which a mentally-challenged woman was brutally assaulted by three women in public at Pallippuram near Vypeen on Monday.SHRC acting chairman P Mohanadas directed the DGP and the Ernakulam District Social Justice Officer to initiate an inquiry. An SHRC order said the incident was a serious breach of law and the authorities should lodge a report within three months.

The SWC, on the other hand, registered a suo motu case in the incident. “The incident is highly deplorable,” said SWC chairperson M C Josephine.

On its part, the Ernakulam Rural Police provided psychiatric care to the victim. The cops first took her to the Ernakulam General Hospital and then to a mental care centre.The attackers were the victim's neighbours. The incident came to light after video clips were released in which the victim was seen getting dragged and assaulted publicly. Shockingly, not a single person present at the spot intervened.

On Tuesday night, the women — Liji Augustine, Teena and Molly — were arrested by Munambom police and remanded in judicial custody. They were booked under IPC Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 308(Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Police officers said they had received a complaint from over 20 persons on Sunday night they were facing harassment from the victim. The police had called both parties for a meeting the next day, but while the neighbours were at the police station, they got information the victim was pelting stones at their houses. This inflamed the women who then attacked her. The victim suffered severe bodily injuries as the accused even burnt her feet with an iron spatula.