KOCHI: 'Chicken 65', a hot favourite among meat eaters here, will now be part of the menu of lip-smacking fare prepared by inmates of the Kakkanad District Jail under the Prison Department's 'Food for Freedom' campaign. Most importantly, the dish can be had at highly affordable rates. Besides, 'Chilli Gobi', a perennial hit with the veggies has now been included in the menu.Despite the city hotels and restaurants charging as much as `180 for the non-vegetarians' preferred choice, the public can buy 100 gm of 'Chicken 65' for as low as `50 from the counter set up in front of the jail.

Chilli gobi will be available for `20 a plate.

" At present, we will offer the new dishes on an experimental basis. Around 250 packets of 'Chicken 65' will be made available for sale through the counter in the days but based on demand we will increase it gradually," said G Chandrababu, Jail Superintendent. He said with the inclusion of new items on the menu, the jail will be able to rake in a monthly profit of at least `8 lakh.

"After starting chicken biriyani and chilli chicken sale some time back, the monthly revenue shot up from `2.5 - ` 7 lakh. Though the pilgrimage season affected the sale of the non-vegetarian items, we are expecting to do brisk business in the coming days," he said. "The new project kicked off with actor Manikandan inaugurating it on Wednesday evening," Chandrababu said.

The outlet also sells ghee rice, chicken biriyani and chicken curry and the ‘Metro Freedom’ chappathis prepared by the inmates at reasonable prices. The items are hugely popular among the public, especially among the work force at the Infopark nearby.

A plate of chicken biriyani at the food court run by the inmates costs only `60. The biriyani is sold in 500g portions.