THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shyalaja has intervened in the incident involving the assault of a mentally challenged 46-year-old woman by her neighbours at Pallippuram near Munambam in Ernakulam district.According to the health minister's office, following the minister's intervention, action was taken to provide expert treatment to the woman. A medical team, including a psychiatrist, reached her house and conducted an examination and shifted her to the Ernakulam General Hospital.

Kerala State Women's Commission chairperson MC Josephine condemned the incident. The commission will register a case in the issue and observe the police action to ensure punishment to the culprits, Josephine said. Terming the incident a violation of human rights, Josephine said it is an insult to literate Kerala.