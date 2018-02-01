KOCHI: Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will lead Vigyan Bhairav, a three-day session on the ancient form of meditation, comprising 112 techniques, at KWA Ground near the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor from February 3 to 5. Around 10,000 people from the state and 200 foreigners will attend the session which is based on the key text of the Trika school of Kashmiri Shaivism.The event will have four sessions, spread over three days, in which participants will be given an opportunity to get their doubts cleared by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The organisers said the session will help participants enhance their creativity, reinvigorate innate abilities, get rid of stress and activate their internal dormant energy centres.

“The spiritual leader will lead all the four sessions, unveiling ways to reach a higher state of being and experiencing deep rest and stillness. The sessions are scheduled at 6 pm on February 3, 10 am to noon and 4 pm to 6 pm on February 4 and 10 am to noon on February 5,” said Kerala Apex Chairman of the Art of Living Foundation S S Chandrasabu.

A special session, ‘Mind full or Mindful’, will be organised for corporates at Marriott Hotel at 6.30 pm on February 4, where Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will impart lessons on mind management and meditation to relieve stress. A 100-member organising committee has been formed to coordinate the activities and 300 volunteers will ensure the smooth conduct of the programme said Art of Living state coordinator D Mohan.