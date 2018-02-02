KOCHI: The state government’s Budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 presented on Friday by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has evoked a mixed response in Ernakulam. While the office-bearers of industrial bodies in Kochi sounded disappointed over the lack of thrust to the infrastructure development, experts from fisheries and health sectors said there are some key relief measures in the Budget which will help both the sectors.

The Budget had made an allocation of Rs 300 crore for the rehabilitation and remodelling works of the coastal belt in the district which include Chellanam-Kannamali. The coastal belt and fishermen living here were hit hard by cyclone Ockhi.The Budget has also made fund allocations for the Ernakulam Regional Cancer Centre, which is one of the long pending demands of the district. The district medical college will get a new oncology unit and cardiology unit. The announcement that she lodges will be set up in Kochi is also a major proposal.

The state Budget has given due consideration to the relief measures for rehabilitating the people in the coastal line of Kerala who were having a difficult time following the cyclone. The government will set aside Rs 584 crore for the development of harbours, Rs 600 crore for the fisheries marine sector and Rs 150 crore to rehabilitate the families residing within 50 metres from the sea. Ernakulam, with a considerable volume of coastal line in its landscape, will get its share from this pod. The Rs 100 crore scheme for setting up satellite-based signalling system to give warning and information to the fishermen will also be implemented this year.

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has asked funds for the preparatory works of Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad extension, widening of Vyttila-Tripunithura Road and for the space development near the boat jetties. In the Budget, Isaac said land acquisition for Petta – Tripunithura Metro line and for jetty development in connection with Water Metro will begin this year. However, Isaac has not specified the amount set aside for the same.

The minister said the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will bear the land acquisition cost for widening the Thammanam – Pullepady Road. He also said in the Budget speech the development of Seaport-Airport Road will be completed soon. An allocation of Rs 1,264 crore has been made to acquire 600 acres of land for Kochi Petrochemical Park. The Corporation will also get its share from the total allocation of Rs 133 crore which has been allotted as compensation to local bodies for the scrapping of entertainment tax. Charging stations under KSEB will be set up in Kochi to charge the feeder autos which will be rolled out as part of the feeder service plan of Kochi Metro Rail.

“We were asked to submit 50 proposals which were to be allotted in a prioritised manner. Unlike the previous Budgets, it is the token provision which has been included in the Budget. The minister said Ernakulam KSRTC bus terminal will be modernised using funds from KIIFB. Token provisions were made for our proposal to set up a skywalk at High Court Junction and the development of Goshree Road from High Court Junction to Goshree bridge. We hope the government will follow up these proposals and they will not end up merely an item in the list of projects which had been given token provisions,” said Hibi Eden MLA.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Antony Thomas Kottaram said the Budget did not meet the expectations of the industry body. “Most of the proposals are based on the availability of the KIIFB funds. So we are apprehensive about the availability of funds in a time-bound manner. Moreover, the Finance Minister himself said there are flaws in the implementation of GST. However, no remedial measures were suggested in the Budget,” he added.

Ernakulam in State Budget

The hospitals in the coastal areas will be modernised

She Lodge proposed in Kochi

Free Wi-fi in coastal areas

Rs 20 crore for the Kudumbasree units

Allocation for Cancer Centre

More Govt schools to be equipped with Smart Class Rooms

Master Plan for the development of Govt Schools

Schools in the coastal areas to be developed

KIIFB to bear the land acquisition cost of Thammanam-Pulleppady Road