KOCHI: The state Budget 2018 didn’t take into consideration projects like the construction of Vaduthala and Vathuruthy Railway Over Bridges, city junction development to international standards, Kundanoor flyover and initiation of steps to stop toll collection at Pullepady ROB. Some of these projects which had been in the cold storage for quite some time had been eyeing the Budget for revival.

Though Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain had asked the Finance Minister to allot funds for some of the aforesaid projects with an aim to promote urban transport development, it seems the government didn’t even take them into consideration. Even the CPM district committee had submitted a series of proposals to the state government. But those too got neglected.

Fortunately, the widening of Thammanam-Pullepady road found a place in the Budget allocation. KIIFB will bear the cost of acquiring land for widening the road into a four-lane one. The government had earlier allotted Rs 25 crore for land acquisition. Once the Thammanam-Pulleppady Road is widened it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city.