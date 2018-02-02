KOCHI: As we move into 2018, our modern lifestyle continues to affect our health. In Kerala, we cannot rest on the fact that our health care indices are the best in the country. The situation is critical. The digital age has accentuated the perils of an unhealthy lifestyle. We are foregoing any chance of future recovery for another generation purely for our current comfort. The diseases linked to unhealthy lifestyles include cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and the rise in the occurrence significantly influences the cost for healthcare systems.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and is closely correlated with lifestyle factors like tobacco consumption, harmful alcohol use, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet and obesity. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, there are 14.5 lakh new cancer cases annually and the figure is likely to reach over 17 lakhs in 2020. Around 7 lakh people succumb to the disease annually.

Breast cancer reflects the prevalence of risk factors associated with affluence and socioeconomic status that include parity, age of menarche and menopause, obesity, tobacco smoking and alcohol consumption. High rates of lung cancer reflect past smoking exposure. The risk of prostate cancer increases with tobacco usage, alcohol consumption, wrong diet and absence of physical exercise. Alcohol abuse increases risk of cancers of the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, oesophagus, colon, rectum, liver, breast and pancreas. Tobacco usage and smoking is the single largest cause of cancer in the world and is a contributing factor in 95% of lung cancers.

The most worrying factor in all these statistics is that only 12.5% of patients come for treatment in the early stage of disease. Hence, February 4th is observed as World Cancer Day to raise cancer awareness and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment with the tagline #WeCanICan. Let us look at lifestyle strategies for cancer prevention, not just to live longer but to live better.

Internationally, strategies on lifestyle intervention aims for 10% relative reduction in the consumption of alcohol and insufficient inactivity, and a 30% reduction in salt intake and tobacco use. Inappropriate diet causes about 1/3rd of all cancer deaths world wide. Innovative strategies help in controlling the usage of tobacco. Public smoking should become socially unacceptable especially in front of children. One needs to address the issue of implementation of ban on smoking in public places which is patchy at best. School health programs should be designed to promote non-smoking as a thing to be proud of so that children can make an informed choice at an early age as an informed choice and be rewarded socially.

On alcohol consumption, while a ban on alcohol in a democratic society may not be practical, awareness should be ensured on the harmful use of alcohol.Novel dietary interventions are required to tackle the menace of junk food with healthy eating habits being inculcated in the child from school days. Parents have a critical role in molding a healthy generation.Children can also exert a critical and significant push to make parents quit smoking, alcohol and take better care of their own health.

Along with these long term strategies, a robust cancer awareness program highlighting the perils of an executive life style should be in place for employees. Early detection and cancer screening activities should be made mandatory in institutions since they provide a more viable economic model in the long term. Screening programs for lifestyle diseases and cancer should be made mandatory at various points in one’s career as appropriate. Health insurance models should include such screening rather than opting to pay for the treatment of advanced disease.

The author is a Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Aster Medcity.

The views expressed by the author are his own.