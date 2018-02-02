KOCHI: The City Police have decided to enforce traffic regulations at Manorama Junction on Sahodaran Ayyappan Road from Saturday as part of laying barricades for the construction of Metro rail. Under this, vehicles proceeding to Manorama Junction from Panampilly Nagar should turn left in front of the Kerala State Housing Board building and proceed through Panambilly Nagar First Cross Road and GCDA Junction to enter SA Road.

Vehicles going to the Vyttila side should take a left turn from Manorama Junction and then take a U-turn at the junction between Manorama Junction and GCDA Junction. The vehicles will not be allowed to enter Manorama Junction directly from Panampilly Nagar.The vehicles proceeding towards Thevara from the Panampilly Nagar side should take the Koyithara, Chakkalakal Road via Thevara Underpass or Kizhavana Road.

The vehicles coming from the city via Ernakulam South Overbridge to Panampilly Nagar should take a U-turn before GCDA Junction. The vehicles will not be permitted to take a right turn at Manorama Junction. The vehicles coming from the Vyttila side and proceeding towards Panampilly Nagar should take a left turn from Frooty junction and then take the K P Vallon Road before proceeding to to Panampilly Nagar via Justice V R Krishna Iyer Road.The buses coming from the GCDA side to Ernakulam South Overbridge should stop in front of Western Tyres, about 30 metres ahead of the existing bus stop.