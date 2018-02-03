KOCHI: The 2018-19 Kerala budget is one prepared under great constraints. Talking of cost cutting areas is fine. Only, their implementation will not be easy. A clear signal of leading from the top and an element of sacrifice should have been shown and not merely suggested remedies. The higher education sector, which is in a shambles, hasn't been given due emphasis in the budget. The government could have thought about merging PSUs of similar nature. Compared to money spent on welfare schemes, management of welfare boards eats up more from the state exchequer.

(G Vijayaraghavan

Former Member,

Planning Board)

The biggest problem is implementing budget recommendations. The government must put an end to extravagant expenditure. When non-plan expenditure spikes, it is a matter of concern. Expenditure hasn't mirrored in the revenue collection. This will create a problem for the government in the long term. Significant allocation of funds to the disability sector is highly praiseworthy.

The fund allocated for the welfare of women and the emphasis on startups are high points. The budget reacts to two key issues: The Ockhi disaster and recent death of a migrant labourer due to denial of treatment. The government's decision to include everyone in the RSBY scheme is a laudable act. Unless managed well, it could put great strain on the government. The government has to ensure the scheme is adapted to Kerala conditions. Further, I feel it is imperative each budget has a statement of account on what happened per year.