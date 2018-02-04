All-India Moot Court at Ernakulam Law College
By Express News Service | Published: 04th February 2018 01:15 AM |
Last Updated: 04th February 2018 03:19 AM | A+A A- |
KOCHI: The three-day All-India Moot Court competition for T S Venkateswara Iyer memorial ever-rolling trophy has begun at the Government Law College here.
Kerala Lok Ayukta Justice Pius C Kuriakose, who inaugurated the competition, said students should remember nobility and service mindedness are the basic principles of the legal profession.
Former Supreme Court judge Justice P K Balasubramanian, Guru Ghasidas Central University Chancellor N R Madhava Menon, Saiby Jose Kidangoor and PTA vice-president G Sukhadev spoke. Principal K R Reghunathan presided over the function.Coordinator S S Girishankar, convenor S Meenakumary, treasurer K P Neena Kumari, joint coordinator Sithara Shamsudeen, student conveners Joe S Adhikaram, S Mohammed Ali Khan, and Reshma R Krishnan were present on the occasion. As many as 30 teams from various law colleges across the country are participating in the competition.