KOCHI: The three-day All-India Moot Court competition for T S Venkateswara Iyer memorial ever-rolling trophy has begun at the Government Law College here.

Kerala Lok Ayukta Justice Pius C Kuriakose, who inaugurated the competition, said students should remember nobility and service mindedness are the basic principles of the legal profession.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice P K Balasubramanian, Guru Ghasidas Central University Chancellor N R Madhava Menon, Saiby Jose Kidangoor and PTA vice-president G Sukhadev spoke. Principal K R Reghunathan presided over the function.Coordinator S S Girishankar, convenor S Meenakumary, treasurer K P Neena Kumari, joint coordinator Sithara Shamsudeen, student conveners Joe S Adhikaram, S Mohammed Ali Khan, and Reshma R Krishnan were present on the occasion. As many as 30 teams from various law colleges across the country are participating in the competition.