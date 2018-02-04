KOCHI: Nothing can beat the joy of seeing colourful kites soaring in the sky. And international festivals, which allow people to indulge in this passion, are dedicated to the same. Kovalam beach is soon set to witness a similarly spectacular event. Non-profit organisation Helping Hands in association with One India Kite Team, an international award winning kite flying team, specialising in making artistically crafted kites, is organising a Barrier Free International Kites Fest. The festival of kites will see nearly 550 differently-abled and close to 100 paraplegic people, children and adults, taking the joy of flying customised and thematic kites on the beach, in an initiative by H2O for creating more awareness on autism.

In an attempt to vouch for creating inclusive spaces for celebration, Kovalam, a tourist attractions of the state which still remains a destination inaccessible for inclusive tourism, was chosen, according to Yogitha, a communication consultant with Helping Hands. “Kovalam Beach is a noted tourist destination. However, it is yet to be differently-abled friendly. Children with special needs are not normally taken to such places. The whole idea of the event is to spread awareness on the need for places which are more friendly for special needs children,” Yogitha said.

The crafted kites will all be handmade by the One India Kite Team. The fest will also feature international kite experts from China, Kuwait and Malaysia, and national-level experts from the states of Gujarat, Chandigarh and Karnataka. The event will commence with a kite making workshop from 11 am to 1 pm, which will be followed by the Kite Flying Festival.

The day before will witness a Corporate Kite Flying Competition number of corporate companies across Thiruvananthapuram, participating in their very own kite competition, custom made with their company’s name and logo, by the One India Kite Team. All funds raised from this event will also be utlilised for the organisation’s activities.