KOCHI: Aquaponics is turning a fad these days and Muthu Leesa John is one among the many who is converting her passion for farming into a successful business. Her farm ‘Eden Aquaponics’ sells fresh vegetables aplenty. The Thodupuzha-native says she has always wanted to be a farmer. “During my college days, I had the opportunity to attend a paper presentation conducted by two Singaporean students on hi-tech farming. I was awed and intrigued at the same time. I started following agri blogs and when I decided to move back to Kerala after working as a manager at an IT firm in Bangaluru, I didn’t have to think twice to start a hi-tech aquaponics farm,” she said.

Muthu is only three-months into her business, but she is already an expert in the field. She highlights the essence of farming remains the same in both traditional and hi-tech methods. Hitech farming methods like aquaponics leverages tools and resources to automate, manage and thus improve the overall efficiency resulting in better quality of the produce and higher yields. Speaking on the advantage of aquaponics, Muthu says, “Since this a soil-less system with controlled water chemistry, the plants are 60 per cent safe of diseases.”

In Eden Aquaponics, a proper schedule is being followed. The plants are watered in a two-hour cycle for 12 hours a day. Apart from this, there are seven pumps in the system that works successively, controlled by a timer. Although pest management is an ongoing challenge and usually impossible to eliminate, here they use pheromone traps, coloured sticky cards, foliar sprays of garlic or neem oil and fumigation for pest management. Chemical-free fish varieties are yet another attraction.

Presently, the young entrepreneur-cum-farmer grows two crops-tomatoes and spinach in 10 cents of land. “We have planted them in batches to ensure continuous supply. The average production of our farm is 100 kg tomatoes and 15 kg spinach per week. We are still in the process of optimising the methods and cycles here,” she said. So far, they have produced around 100 kg of spinach, 170 kg of tomatoes, 10 kg of coriander leaves and 30 kg of amaranthus.

Muthu Leesa’s current focus is on optimising the production cycle to ensure continuous market supply. She has already planted a trial batch of vines. “We are also planning to try out some of the winter salad crops and see how well they overcome the climatic condition. It will take a year to stabilise on crop cycles but my immediate focus is to formulate the most successful and repeatable production cycle,” she said.