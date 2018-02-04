KOCHI: A career criminal booked in several cases on Saturday was detained by the Nedumbassery police under the provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Vinu of Thuruthissery near Nedumbassery was arrested by a police team led by Inspector PM Baiju.

According to Rural police chief AV George, the arrest was carried out following the consent from the District Collector for Vinu’s preventive detention for a period of six months.

He has since been sent to the Viyyur Central Prison, His name figures in nearly 10 cases registered in Nedumbassery, Kalady and Ayyanpuzha stations.