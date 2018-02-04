KOCHI: As the 2018 edition of TNIE GOAL all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament came to a close on Sunday at the Maharaja’s College Stadium in Kochi, it was again proven why The New Indian Express initiative was among the best football tournaments in the country -- in terms of quality as well as organisation. The players and coaches of all 24 college sides from Kerala which participated in the tournament which began on January 23 and ended with a grand final living up to the billing were in unison hailing the college football gala which saw the conclusion of its seventh edition.

College sides, the cream of the crop including champions from all four universities, clashed producing moments of joy and heartbreak. But it was two teams from Thrissur -- Sree Kerala Varma College and St Thomas College -- that trumped all others making for a Thrissur derby in the final. “Definitely, it is the best football tournament in the state or even in the country in terms of how the players and team officials are treated,” said V A Narayana Menon, the former India under-19 national team coach who is the head of the physical education department of Kerala Varma College.

“It is a prestige event for all the participating sides and has changed the college football scene in Kerala for the better. With college managements taking GOAL very seriously, it has opened the opportunity for students to receive year-long training which wasn’t the case seven years ago,” said Menon. Toy Thomas, head of the physical education department of finalists St Thomas, also showered praise on GOAL. “This is a perfect platform for young footballers in the state to prove their mettle, and TNIE deserves plenty of praise for conducting it for seven years running,” he said. It isn’t just the coaches, but players also see TNIE GOAL as the major event in their calendar. This year’s GOAL saw a record number of participants from players who are or have represented Kerala in the prestigious Santosh Trophy national football championships.

These include MES College, Mampad’s Afdal V K, Kerala Varma’s Jithin M S, St Thomas’ Sreekuttan V S, Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam’s Shamnaz B L, Farook College, Kozhikode’s Anurag P C, University College, Thiruvananthapuram’s Hajmal S and Christ College, Irinjalakuda’s Muhammed Parakkottil among others.

“We, the players, look forward to the tournament every year. I called up my college team coach on my way back from Santosh Trophy in Bengaluru to know when our match was going to take place in GOAL. I wanted to make a mark in the tournament,” said Afdal who is the main striker for Kerala this season.

This year’s tournament saw the champions bagging Rs 2 lakh and the runners-up taking home Rs 1 lakh. The two teams that lost in semifinals also bagged Rs 25,000 each.

While individual performances are concerned, Best Player, Best Striker, Best Midfielder, Best Defender, Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer were picked while members of the TNIE GOAL 2018 XI, picked by Kerala state coach and India U-23 national selector Satheevan Balan, were rewarded a purse of Rs 5 lakh.

“I was at the tournament for most of the matches and saw plenty of quality. I think a few of them are even capable of playing at the national level. The tournament has also helped me to see the qualities of some players I have at my disposal for Santosh Trophy while they play a different role for their colleges,” said Balan.

The prize money

This year’s tournament saw the champions bagging Rs 2 lakh and the runners-up taking home Rs 1 lakh. The two teams that lost in semifinals also bagged Rs 25,000 each