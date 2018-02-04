KOCHI: In an unusual incident, more than 200 people broke into the Fisheries station at Vypeen, vandalised it and released the fishing boats confiscated for juvenile fishing on Saturday. Two Fisheries officers including Fisheries assistant director S I Rajeev and sea-guard Shiju sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital.The incident occurred at around 4.30 am on Saturday after the Marine Enforcement Wing under Fisheries Department intercepted two fishing vessels - Abishikthan and Fernando - from the Munambam mini harbour.

“As the officer returned to the office, a group comprising over 200 people led by the owners of the confiscated boats arrived there. They unleashed attack by breaking the furniture, tearing down the files and destroying the display board installed by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) for giving out information to fishermen at the office,” an officer said.The attack lasted around 45 minutes and while returning, they released the confiscated boats from the yard. They dumped the fish in the boat into the water and escaped.

Following a complaint, a case has been registered against 200 identified and unidentified persons. District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla in a press release stated strict action will be initiated against the persons who vandalised the office and injured the officers. “The patrolling to curb catching juvenile fishes will continue,” the release said. “The vessels included in the illegal act of juvenile fishing were impounded and docked at fisheries station.

However, people involved in anti-social activities attacked the office and released the boat. Strict action will be taken against the persons involved in the act. The district administration already warned against fishing of juvenile fishes in the district. Awareness programmes were also conducted. The case would be registered under KMFR Act against those involved in fishing and procurement of juvenile fishes.”Meanwhile, officers at the Fisheries station and traditional fishermen carried out a protest march at Vypeen. The mob demanded police to arrest the persons behind the incident and strict steps to be adopted against juvenile fishing.