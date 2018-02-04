KOCHI: Beginning with Rachel Platten’s ‘This is my fight song’ , the unapologetic tribute to the ‘battles of life’, the ‘Stain the Stigma’ campaign at St Teresa’s College here opened to wide applause. The stage set to de-stigmatise menstruation had both boys and girls in attendance.Performers such as RJ Anjali Kurien and stand-up comedian Kanan Gill touched upon the subject of ‘periods’ or the ‘menstrual cycle’.

The ‘Stain the Stigma’ campaign was launched to spread awareness regarding menstrual hygiene and remove the stigma associated with it. “More than 80 per cent women in the country can’t afford a napkin and still rely on clothes and paper. This has to change. All the proceedings from this fund-raiser event will go to buying napkins for girls at three orphanages in the district,” said Soumya, faculty, St Teresa’s College.

Anjali Kurien added, “It’s women who do the stigmatising. The ‘not to be spoken about’ attitude regarding menstrual cycle has to change from parents itself. The campaign holds great importance, and the lesson should reach both younger and older generation alike. We should be more open to the kids about menstrual cycle and make it a ‘normal’ topic to be spoken about.”Kanan Gill, in his usual comic take, went on to speak about the society’s attitude towards women. While it left all in fits of laughter, the major takeaway was that women should be respected and be valued at all times.