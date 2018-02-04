KOCHI: Fancy stories of power, history and culture? Stories of the Throne- Exploring Tripunithura which will be held on February 10, is offering culture enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to explore Tripunithura, which was considered to be the seat of power of the Cochin Royal Family.The event organised as part of the India Heritage Walk Festival held across 20 cities across India will take participants through some of the important sites in town, including Statue Square, Clock Tower (Manimalika), Poornathrayeesa temple, Kalikotta Palace, Iron Bridge, and the elephant stables.

The participants will be taken through these sites as they are engaged in stories about the Cochin Royal family and its contribution towards multiculturalism, public infrastructure, the national movement and conservation of traditional art forms.The tour ends at the gates of Sree Poornathrayeesa temple “We rope in experts, guides and historians for the walk which will allow the public to get in-depth knowledge of the place,” said Tanya, who is the senior research coordinator with Sahapedia which is hosting the event.

The festival

India Heritage Walk Festival is a month-long festival led by Sahapedia and YES Culture. The focus has been to encourage and increase different forms of engagement with interesting and important heritage spaces, while also ensuring these heritage spaces are made accessible to various audience groups. These efforts have also been specially directed towards those groups for whom engagement programmes in heritage spaces are commonly unavailable, such as children, the differently-abled, those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, for instance.

Heritage walks: 60-plus heritage walks across the length and breadth of the country will be held as part of the event. The walks, according to the organisers, will be curated thematically architectural heritage to gender-related issues. In an attempt to make heritage engagement more holistic and inclusive, some IHWF walks are designed to cater to specific user groups, such as students, travellers, corporate teams and children.

Baithaks: What is perceived and understood as ‘heritage’ is different from place to place, person to person. ‘Baithaks with Sahapedia’ and ‘YES Culture’s Networking India’ series are rooted in these ideas. What it offers is an informal multi-disciplinary platform that promotes discussion and dialogue to understand heritage as it is seen and experienced by individuals in varying contexts. In Kochi, a talk on the history of Jewish settlement by Elias (Babu) Josephai, who is one of the last few Jews left in Kerala will be held.

Elias will explore the history of Jewish settlement in Kerala through his own personal narratives as one of the last few Jews in the state.Film Festival: A variety of films that delineate and examine the myriad social and cultural traditions of the subcontinent will be showcased. The festival will last all throughout the month of February 2018, with curated screenings of documentaries on the YouTube channel of Sahapedia.