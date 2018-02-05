KOCHI: Education in Ireland Fair organised by the Education in Ireland, a government body that promotes the country as a higher education destination, will be held in Kochi on February 21 at the Gateway Hotel, from 1 p m to 6 pm. Representatives and academics of 20 prominent Irish institutes will personally interact with students and their parents to answer all their queries related to Ireland’s education sector and the available career prospects.

The representatives of Irish institutes will elaborate on various courses, international exposure, internship opportunities, University - industry linkage through research, business collaborations and scholarship opportunities. Apart from this, they will also cover other important aspects such as social and cultural life in Ireland, academic environment, off campus accommodation, visa formalities, career opportunities, Irish higher education system and other related topics.

Ireland, which has emerged as a country that provides a good quality of living and education, is seeing a notable increase in interest from Indian students. Ireland has significantly invested in its education system and has promoted continuous innovation within its higher education institutions.Ireland, which was ranked eighth in UN’s ‘Best Country to Live’ 2017, has 34 Higher Education Institutions with 5,000+ programmes with hundreds of scholarships.