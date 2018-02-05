KOCHI: The Finance Minister has earmarked `82 crore for tourism marketing. An amount of `40 crore has been set aside for the heritage projects of Muziris and Thalaserry. The Muziris project will be completed within two years.According to Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry president E M Najeeb, the highlight of the budget is tourism marketing and destination development. “Considering the financial constraints, the minister has done justice to the sector.

Adequate allocation has been made for tourism marketing. Though specific allocation has not been made for infrastructure development, he has assured funds will be made available from KIIFB. The increase in the price of liquor will not affect the tourism sector,” he said. The budget has allocated `16 crore for programmes such as Kochi Muziris Biennale, Nishagandhi Dance and Music Festival, Onam festival, pooram, theyyam and boat races.