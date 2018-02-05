KOCHI: A person’s elegance and confidence is their real beauty, believes Avaneesh. It is this belief that has led him to come up with the concept of a makeover studio. Titled ‘Le Mantastic’, the studio which will start off exclusively for men will be launched shortly at Kowdiar in the city.According to the youngster, the sessions will include holistic grooming, from one’s personality to developing their physical appearance. It was a recent incident at a hotel which inspired him to start the concept.

“I head the global development department of Toonz and as part of the job, I used to give personality development lectures in different places. And it was while I was travelling a couple of months ago, I noticed this interview for cabin crew staff taking place at a hotel. Looking at the good looking men who could have easily got the job had they dressed better, I asked myself why not start something, especially for men, where they can groom themselves,” she said.

Avaneesh,Peter

The 1000-sq feet studio, which the young entrepreneur has conceptualised along with his partner Peter Sunder Dhas, will have a lounge and an additional three rooms, catering to interview, corporate, birthday or even routine make-overs. Speaking more on the process, the creator of the studio said, “After understanding the basic requirements of the client, there will be a detailed ‘brainstorming’ session. The dresses and other accessories will be sourced online, according to his requirements, in a transparent process. The space will also include a spa/salon where the hairstyling and physical grooming up will take place.” Bringing tailoring, shopping and styling all together, he feels that it would be a welcome concept for men who may not be patient enough to go to different places for each of these.

It is the task of interacting with people and understanding more about their psyche which Avaneesh feels, is the most important part of the make-over. For Avaneesh, the idea is to create more awareness among clients on their strengths and weakness, through three or four sessions. “The first session will be about knowing the person, their strengths and giving them tips on how to enchance the positive side of their personality. Then comes the next session where we source materials, after which he will also be briefed on what colours and clothes would suit him. At the end of the physical styling session, they will be given a portfolio, along with a brochure with tips,” Avaneesh added.

Stating that they would gradually focus on women as well, he said, “Apart from being very educated, I believe Malayali men are very good-looking. Though they are slowly becoming more aware of their own personality and looks, they don’t know how to channelise it. Moreover, there are not much grooming opportunities for them.”

Introducing new ideas and styles to the city is another thing which Avaneesh plans to bring forth through the venture, for instance nude socks. Says the youngster, “It is unheard of here, as people mostly walk around in footwear or flip flops with their ankles covered, which should not be. Also, creating a perfume culture is another key.” Avaneesh clarifies that the idea behind is not to change someone. “It is not like, you are overweight so you have to tone down. Whoever you are, there is a fantastic man inside you, and the idea is bringing it to you. It is about boosting their confidence, the way they speak and a general awareness of their personality,” he said. Those who are interested, can contact Avaneesh at 9567059200.