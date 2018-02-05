KOCHI: Anurag P C

Striker; Farook College, Kozhikode

Farook College played some exciting football in TNIE GOAL 2018 and Anurag was the driving force behind his college. His hattrick against Calicut University champions MES College, Mampad was one of the finest in the five trebles witnessed during the tournament. Farook showed excellent character to come back from 3-0 down to make it 4-4 in their semifinal against Sree Kerala Varma College.

Rijohn Jose

Defender; St Thomas College, Thrissur

Rijohn is the rock in the defence for St Thomas College and the first-year student is proving why he is viewed as one of the most promising centre-backs in the state at the moment. Not only tactically sound, the 20-year-old possesses tremendous pace helping him to be at the right place at the right time when he is wanted. His coach Anand Babu feels Rijohn could be seen in the national team colours if he keeps up the progress he has been making.

Jaimy Joy

Goalkeeper; St Thomas College

St Thomas College’s toughest fixture before the final was their matchup against Kannur University champions SN College, Kannur in the pre-quarterfinals. After holding on to a goalless draw in the regulation time, it was Jaimy who came to his side’s rescue in the penalty shootouts and helped his team progress. Jaimy is fast building a reputation as the best young shot-stopper in Kerala.

Afdal V K

Striker; MES College, Mampad, Malappuram

Afdal was the star for Kerala in the Santosh Trophy south zone qualifiers held in Bengaluru last month where he scored twice against Andhra Pradesh to help the state progress to the final rounds of the national championship. He continued his fine form at GOAL 2018 scoring a hattrick against Sree Sankara College.

Sreekuttan V S

Midfielder; St Thomas College

The pacy midfielder has created and scored goals for fun all through the tournament helping his team in their fairytale run. A member of the Kerala Santosh Trophy team, Sreekuttan makes the team tick working through the right flank and can pop up inside the box to score crucial goals like the brace he scored against last season’s runners-up MD College, Pazhanji that helped them progress to the final against Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur.

Jithin M S

Midfielder; Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur

The Santosh Trophy star scored a hattrick that knocked out defending champions Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha in the quarterfinal. His weak frame might deceive the influential player that he is for Kerala Varma. Jithin is a player with excellent skills on the ball and with an eye for the goal. “He along with his brothers are the breadwinners for the family. He has gone through a lot of challenges to be the player he is today,” said Narayana Menon.

Mohammed Enas Rahman

Defender; MES College, Mampad, Malappuram

Enas Rahman is a defender who can slot in well in the midfield too. A lanky defender, his strongest weapon at GOAL 2018 though was his precision from freekicks. He scored twice from setpieces in their 6-0 thrashing of Sree Sankara College, Kalady in the first round and then found the back of the net in similar fashion against Christ College, Irinjalakuda. With their captain missing out the quarterfinal due to suspension, his team crumbled and were knocked out.

Jonas M J

Defender, Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur

The defender is a constant menace for the opposition making overlapping runs along the right wing and sometimes scoring goals like the one he scored against Farook College, Kozhikode in the semifinal — a shot from some 40 yards out that looped over the goalkeeper and into the goal. With St Thomas relying mostly on their wingers, he will also come in handy in defence.