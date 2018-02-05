Topic

On January 27, a 46-year-old man fell from the third floor of a building where he had been staying at Padma Jn in Kochi. Though a crowd gathered on the scene, none came forward to help the man with grievous injuries. Except a Good Samaritan.A woman. Last Monday, a mentally challenged woman from Pallippuram, near Vypeen, Kochi, was brutally assaulted by three women in full public view. Here too, none intervened in the matter. A string of such unfortunate incidents have happened across the state in the past where the public remained mute spectators. Does this underline the fact we are turning into a bunch of mere bystanders whose over-riding emotion is abject apathy?

MERIN JOSE, Kozhikode

Both these tragic incidents raise the eyebrows of the public for the apathetic approach of the crowd at a time when extending an empathetic attitude of helping hands was the priority, before the arrival of a good Samaritan on the spot. Malayalees, who have zealously taken pride in the assurance of rescuing the victims of accidents or mass attacks, have today turned to be mere helpless beings exhibiting haughty demeanours of incompetence towards such shocking incidents for the fear of legal implications.

Although the law clearly indicates that under any circumstance, the saviours of accidents would not be indicted in cases, many a time they have had to face bitter experiences at the hands of the authorities concerned, just for delivering justice on compassionate grounds. It is further surprising to note the absence of the police and the trauma care unit of the government at these spots to save victims when such incidents occur right in the heart of the city.

VENU G S, Kollam

These two incidents are manifestations of human apathy and insensitivity. It gave us the shudders when we read about the gruesome murder of a schoolboy by his mother. There are many reasons for the perverse state of society. Firstly, our education system has failed miserably to achieve its aims. It lays great emphasis on grades and percentages. The teaching community fails to inculcate values in children. Consequently, children are not able to differentiate between right and wrong, or good and bad. Secondly, good upbringing is a factor that influences behaviour.

Thirdly, strained family relationships negatively impact children‘s behaviour. Fourthly, it is a device-dominated society where people look for communities on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram but fail to recognise the sufferings of others around. Living in a competitive world with the sole aim of winning and possessing everything, people are prone to be unkind and insensitive. The purpose of human life is to serve and to show compassion and the will to help others.

Joseph Sebastian Morris, Sakthikulangara

Human qualities such as kindness and compassion seem to have vanished from the face of the earth. The concept of good Samaritan has long been forgotten. Our apathy towards those in miserable misfortune, especially those bleeding to death on the road, for instance, has been shuddering. The manliness of man seems to have had its premature passing away.

There have been many undeniable reasons for this crude cold-shouldering. The foremost among them is the fear of unwanted legal cases, subsequent harassment of the police and the pressure to stump up money at the hospital. Despite the recent ruling of the apex court, the laws are dreadfully loaded against those willing to help. The people in modern times hence play the smart game of ravaging on the social media against the nation’s apathy. Such people are no better than Jude playing the role of Jesus on the cross. If only they could light a lamp rather than curse the darkness around.

Neethu Parvathy S

The recent incidents that reassure the escalating apathy of mankind are shocking. Research studies say apathy is a concomitant of boredom which is an end result of low stimulation. Modern man has been carried away by the comfort and easiness of technology, which makes them mechanical - mentally and physically. Every now and then advertisements and brands feed on the desperate need of modern man’s desire to find happiness and seldom he/she finds one.

The definition of happiness itself has been transformed through years. Today witnessing an accident, a brutal attack persuade his/her animal instinct to take a selfie or post the picture on social media so that they get viral. How should one define happiness or satisfaction, the world is running after? Humanity and moral science should be added to school curriculum which are already practised in many countries so that we shall not witness a society that stays ignorant towards humanitarian concerns.

S Arunachalam, Kollam

Public apathy leaves road accident victims fending for themselves. Bystanders, though willing to help distressed victims, or at least call for help, are holding back and doing nothing as mute spectators, not due to lack of compassion but because of an entire system stacked against helping road victims. The apex court, in 2016, had approved the Central Government’s guidelines for protection of good Samaritans, including non-intimidation at hospitals, by police and in courts, giving suitable rewards for them, etc.

Kochi City Police deserve praise for presenting an appreciation award to the mother-daughter duo. A gesture that can inspire others to act without fear for none/nothing so that Ranjinis and Vishnupriyas may take avatar amongst us, helping road victims, thus bringing down the number of fatal road mishaps. The Supreme Court’s guidelines need wide publicity. Monetary rewards for good Samaritans should be announced.

Ravi Sankar

We have lost love, sympathy, affection and humanitarian concern. We are running short of time but we have time to capture videos of tragedies and post them on social media, including Facebook and WhatsApp. We often watch and share videos of animals trying to save fellow beings and simply forward them and count the ‘likes’ they get. We are selfish and are becoming cruel with each passing day. We never think for a moment tragedy can one day strike us. Kudos to Ranjini and her daughter Vishnupriya for their courageous act and timely intervention, that saved a man who fell from the third floor of a building while others were simply witnessing the scene.

S T VIJAYA RAJ, T’Puram

The bloodcurdling incident that happened at Padma Junction in the heart of Kochi was really pathetic. Nowadays people have lost humanity and compassion towards the poor and downtrodden. They are very busy with their own activities and are least bothered about others. Everybody is interested in their own family, which is a grave situation in society. If such an incident had happened in a village area, a lot of people might have come forward to help the injured.

During earlier times, people used to be interested in helping others during times of mishaps. Now the attitude of people has undergone a sea change. With people becoming more and more selfish, moral values too have declined. The woman advocate who came forward to help the injured person deserves kudos.

Athira C H

The bitter scenes that we come across these days are probably pointing to a sort of mental disorder that is spreading in society. Being viewers and spreading the visuals through the social media as something very rare, rather than helping the injured is something that we can see. The kind of sadist mentality is mainly due to the reduction of family bonds and the intrusion of social media into each and every minor aspect of human life.

Excess exposure to the internet can be treated as something that is the main cause of making humans especially the younger generation heartless and emotionless. Indeed, fear is also the main factor in such situations. The police and court formalities are so long-winding that the common man can’t withstand them. Hats off to those who fearlessly came to the forefront and saved lives.

Sashikala Vijayan, T’Puram

The apathy of bystanders who are witness to an accident is a symptom of the times we live in. Nobody is willing to stick his neck out and get ‘involved’ in anything that does not concern him. This is particularly true of Kerala society, where neighbours limit their involvement to peeping from behind the curtains. When and how did things come to such a pass is for sociologists to answer. The usual argument of legal hassles has been addressed by the Good Samaritan law which protects people who take strangers to hospitals or witness an accident, from intrusive questioning and follow-ups.

A good beginning could be, giving wider publicity to the provisions of the law. A return to basic human virtues should not be that difficult for a Malayali who carries whichever religion he practises on his sleeve. Let us try and inculcate these values at least in the young so that no person bleeds to death.

ISHAQ T P, Kannur

The string of such incidents and numerous others we all witness in our daily lives, definitely raise a remarkable question, are we suffering from a mute spectator syndrome? We often remain mute spectators and do nothing about the grave situation. This attitude is, unfortunately, very common in our country, the inherent fear of being dragged into the case by the police deters many from helping those in dire need. It seems sublime virtues like mercy, compassion, helping others and sacrifice have become mere words to profess eloquently before the audience or to delineate artistically on the walls of streets, not in the minds of people. It is unfortunate that our moral values are being replaced by petty ‘moral policing’.

Saseendran A, Kannur

One of the main characteristics of growing cities is their busy people. Nowadays, the minds of people have become somewhat hard and there exists no space for empathy. They are more and more conscious about their own welfare. People find happiness not in helping others but grabbing comforts for themselves. One of the main characteristics of today’s life is competition. We compete with our classmates in getting marks and for grabbing admission for professional courses. In the midst of such a healthy competition, we have no time to see the sufferings and pains of our fellow beings. Amidst all such deeds and actions, there exist some people with kind hearts.

Dia Therese Jose, T’Puram

Two separate instances of grave inaction that occurred last week left us wondering whether we’ve turned into homo’savages.’ However, on reflecting further, I wonder whether the onlookers had fallen for what social psychologists call ‘bystander-effect’, when people, at a call for action, remain unmoved in the presence of others. There occurs a diffusion of responsibility where they think that someone else would intervene.

The presence of a sizeable number of observers points to an infamous quality of the effect of being directly proportional to the number of spectators. Hence I guess the onlookers weren’t a bunch of un-empathetic morons but rather, became numbed, thanks to the ‘bystander-effect’ which has had it is way since time immemorial. I am not, in any way, supporting inaction; nonetheless, it’s time we became aware of our collective shortcomings and be prepared to take on such mental demons before they get the better of us.

The debaters were unanimous in flaying the mindset of Malayalees, who, most of the time, remain mute spectators when a fellow being meets with a mishap. They also hailed Ranjini and her daughter Vishnupriya for their brave and kind gesture that saved a man’s life. We at ‘Express’ believe our society needs more Ranjinis and Vishnupriyas who can stand by mishap victims. The guidelines for the protection of good Samaritans should be given maximum publicity so that no person bleeds to death without getting due medical attention.