KOCHI: The National Service Scheme of the technical education institutes in the district were honoured by the Technical Education Department. These groups have done volunteer programmes in the hospitals in the district under the Punarjani project during the 10-day camp during the last Onam holidays. They did refurbishing work worth C4,28,42,931 in government hospitals.

The colleges include ILM College of Engineering, Methala, which did volunteer work worth C2,21,11,560 at Government Medical College, Kalamassery; Govt Poly Technic College, Perumbavoor (GPTC Perumbavoor) which did work worth C1,31,37,326 at Ernakulam District Hospital; Mar Baselios Institute of Technology and Science which refurbished Govt General Hospital, Muvattupuzha with an estimated work worth C56,02,800; Kothamangalam MBITS which did work worth C40,21,925 at Govt Taluk Head Quarters Hospital, Chalakudy and Ilahia College of Engineering, Muvattupuzha, which did work worth C30,11,840 at the Govt Taluk Head Quarters Hospital, Perumbavoor.

In the ceremony held at LBS Women’s Engineering College in Thiruvananthapuram Dr T N Seema, vice-chairperson, Haritha Keralam Mission, gave away the awards. Dr K P Indira Devi, Kerala Technical Education Director, Dr Ramesh, regional director, All India Technical Education, were present at the event.