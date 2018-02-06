KOCHI: The Central Revenue Sports and Cultural Board (CRSCB) South Zone Cultural Meet 2018 got under way at the Kerala Fine Arts Hall here on Monday. The cultural extravaganza showcases the cultural talents of Central Revenue officers from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. More than 200 officers are taking part in the event. Pullela Nageswara Rao, Chief Commissioner Customs, Central Tax and Central Excise, Thiruvananthapuram Zone, delivered the inaugural address. The keynote address was delivered by Pranab Kumar Das, Principal Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, Kerala. Poet-lyricist Vayalar Sarathchandra Varma was the guest of honour. The meet will conclude on Tuesday.